Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Cuts Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 50.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 139,421 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 144,078 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Five9 worth $8,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Five9 in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,239,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,684,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,254,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,364,000. Finally, Tairen Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,836,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $86.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.29.

In other Five9 news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $71,348.34. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,614.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Five9 news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $71,348.34. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,614.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Burkland sold 12,386 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $573,471.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,319,642.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,748 shares of company stock worth $2,303,914 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FIVN stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,262,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,125. The company has a quick ratio of 7.02, a current ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.03 and a beta of 0.82. Five9, Inc. has a one year low of $39.07 and a one year high of $92.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.25.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.13. Five9 had a negative net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $247.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.72 million. Research analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

