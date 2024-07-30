Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,718,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,837 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $32,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the 4th quarter valued at $16,834,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 27.5% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,658,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,081,000 after purchasing an additional 789,496 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the first quarter valued at $12,597,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 208.2% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 786,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,848,000 after purchasing an additional 531,224 shares during the period. Finally, Keating Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 291.5% during the first quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 488,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,223,000 after purchasing an additional 363,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Equity Commonwealth Stock Performance

Shares of Equity Commonwealth stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.95. 668,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,249. Equity Commonwealth has a 12 month low of $17.93 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.31 and its 200 day moving average is $19.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 0.28.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

