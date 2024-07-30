Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) by 81.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 337,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 151,341 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of Howard Hughes worth $24,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HHH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 1.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 25.3% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes in the first quarter valued at $194,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 2.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 326,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,697,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 26.7% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,296,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,117,000 after acquiring an additional 272,742 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on HHH. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Howard Hughes from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Howard Hughes from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

Shares of NYSE:HHH traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.77. 376,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,428. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.00 and a twelve month high of $86.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.65.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 49.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $317.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

