Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Shares Sold by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC lowered its position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 218,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 78,560 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $14,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 73.2% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on JACK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $81.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total value of $30,880.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,693,404.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 800 shares of company stock valued at $41,514. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Price Performance

Jack in the Box stock traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.35. The stock had a trading volume of 297,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,164. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.66. Jack in the Box Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.10 and a twelve month high of $99.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.92.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.03. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.07% and a negative return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $365.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is 30.99%.

Jack in the Box Profile

(Free Report)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.