Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Short Interest Update

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,495,800 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the June 30th total of 62,028,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 259,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 264.3 days.

Ivanhoe Mines Stock Performance

Ivanhoe Mines stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.91. The stock had a trading volume of 205,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,315. Ivanhoe Mines has a 52 week low of $7.13 and a 52 week high of $15.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.52.

About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

