Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Short Interest Update

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,495,800 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the June 30th total of 62,028,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 259,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 264.3 days.
Ivanhoe Mines Stock Performance
Ivanhoe Mines stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.91. The stock had a trading volume of 205,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,315. Ivanhoe Mines has a 52 week low of $7.13 and a 52 week high of $15.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.52.
About Ivanhoe Mines
