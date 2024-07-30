iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Sold by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA SLV traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,500,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,343,502. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $18.97 and a 52-week high of $29.56. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.54.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

