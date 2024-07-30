iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,177,896 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 77% from the previous session’s volume of 666,207 shares.The stock last traded at $23.31 and had previously closed at $23.12.
iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.07.
iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.7734 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF
iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Company Profile
iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.
