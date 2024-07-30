iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,177,896 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 77% from the previous session’s volume of 666,207 shares.The stock last traded at $23.31 and had previously closed at $23.12.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.7734 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 664.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 242.0% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 100,750.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

