iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGI) Stock Price Down 0.9%

iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $36.01 and last traded at $36.17. 11,558 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 18,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.52.

iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $124.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.12 and its 200 day moving average is $36.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Family Firm Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $409,000. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 113,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 5,890 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF

The iShares MSCI Global Agriculture Producers ETF (VEGI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies that are sensitive to agricultural commodity prices. VEGI was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

