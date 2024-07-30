iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 141,109 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 414% from the previous session’s volume of 27,472 shares.The stock last traded at $78.76 and had previously closed at $78.71.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $960.58 million, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Value ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 37,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 14,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

