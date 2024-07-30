iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Bayesian Capital Management LP

Bayesian Capital Management LP increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 61.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,552,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,791,788,000 after purchasing an additional 88,472 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,427,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,128,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,026 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,130,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,582,000 after purchasing an additional 352,841 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,548,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,055,281,000 after purchasing an additional 194,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,530,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,031,832,000 after purchasing an additional 157,269 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $117.65. The company had a trading volume of 4,294,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,846,080. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.94 and a 200-day moving average of $107.41. The company has a market capitalization of $85.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $118.43.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

