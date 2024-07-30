iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Sets New 12-Month High at $108.90

iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $108.90 and last traded at $108.87, with a volume of 7140 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.78.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.88 and a 200 day moving average of $107.68.

Get iShares Agency Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Agency Bond ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $58,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Company Profile

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.