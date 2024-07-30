IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of IRIDEX in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

IRIDEX Price Performance

Shares of IRIX opened at $2.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 0.83. IRIDEX has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $3.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.58.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $11.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.00 million. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 21.92% and a negative return on equity of 105.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IRIDEX will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IRIDEX stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its position in IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX – Free Report) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.28% of IRIDEX worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of retinal disorders; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

Featured Articles

