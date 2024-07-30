IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.000-0.300 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $210.0 million-$240.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $282.3 million. IPG Photonics also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.00-0.30 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IPGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark cut their price target on IPG Photonics from $116.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $110.40.

IPG Photonics Stock Down 5.6 %

IPGP stock traded down $4.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,965. IPG Photonics has a 12 month low of $79.80 and a 12 month high of $132.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.01.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.53 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond sold 985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $83,922.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,978.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Featured Stories

