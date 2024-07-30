Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect Ionis Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.99) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.42 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 49.49% and a negative return on equity of 107.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.87) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ionis Pharmaceuticals to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ IONS traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $50.12. 49,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,211,547. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.41. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $35.95 and a fifty-two week high of $54.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IONS. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.18.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

