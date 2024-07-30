Ion Beam Applications SA (OTCMKTS:IOBCF) Short Interest Up 11.1% in July

Ion Beam Applications SA (OTCMKTS:IOBCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the June 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20.0 days.

Ion Beam Applications Price Performance

Shares of IOBCF stock remained flat at $13.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.32. Ion Beam Applications has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $15.65.

Get Ion Beam Applications alerts:

Ion Beam Applications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Ion Beam Applications SA develops, manufactures, and supports medical devices and software solutions for cancer treatments in Belgium, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators, and Dosimetry segments. The Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators segment develops, fabricates, and services medical and industrial particle accelerators, and proton therapy systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Ion Beam Applications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ion Beam Applications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.