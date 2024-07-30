Ion Beam Applications SA (OTCMKTS:IOBCF) Short Interest Up 11.1% in July

Ion Beam Applications SA (OTCMKTS:IOBCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the June 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20.0 days.
Ion Beam Applications Price Performance
Shares of IOBCF stock remained flat at $13.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.32. Ion Beam Applications has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $15.65.
Ion Beam Applications Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ion Beam Applications
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Cruise Line Stock Sinks Despite Beating EPS and Raised Guidance
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Aerospace Stock Fires Up a Solid EPS Beat and Raises Guidance
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Pharma Stock Cuts Earnings Outlook: Still a Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Ion Beam Applications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ion Beam Applications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.