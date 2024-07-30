Invinity Energy Systems plc (OTCMKTS:IESVF) Short Interest Up 44.4% in July

Invinity Energy Systems plc (OTCMKTS:IESVF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, an increase of 44.4% from the June 30th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Invinity Energy Systems Trading Down 3.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:IESVF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.32. 18,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,272. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.31. Invinity Energy Systems has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $0.61.
Invinity Energy Systems Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invinity Energy Systems
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Survey: Top 175 Fittest Retirement Locations in America
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Kimberly-Clark Stock Dips and a Buying Opportunity Emerges
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Leading Gold Stock Shines With Q2 2024 Earnings Release
Receive News & Ratings for Invinity Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invinity Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.