Invinity Energy Systems plc (OTCMKTS:IESVF) Short Interest Up 44.4% in July

Invinity Energy Systems plc (OTCMKTS:IESVF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, an increase of 44.4% from the June 30th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Invinity Energy Systems Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:IESVF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.32. 18,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,272. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.31. Invinity Energy Systems has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $0.61.

Invinity Energy Systems Company Profile

Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries (VFB) for energy storage solutions in the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, Australia, and China. It also offers electric related services. The company provides batteries for energy storage for utilities and developers, commercial and industrial, and off-grid and microgrid applications.

