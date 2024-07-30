Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Tenaris (NYSE:TS)

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 2,523 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 758% compared to the typical volume of 294 put options.

Tenaris Stock Down 0.3 %

Tenaris stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,081,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,342. Tenaris has a 12 month low of $29.56 and a 12 month high of $40.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.18. The company has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional Trading of Tenaris

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,576,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,545,000 after buying an additional 1,228,287 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 20,284.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 550,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,623,000 after purchasing an additional 548,276 shares during the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the fourth quarter valued at $17,255,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tenaris by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,155,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,154,000 after purchasing an additional 291,118 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. increased its stake in Tenaris by 290.0% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 353,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,277,000 after purchasing an additional 262,632 shares in the last quarter. 10.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Tenaris from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut Tenaris from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

