Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Macy’s (M)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Macy’s (NYSE: M) recently:

7/29/2024 – Macy’s is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Macy’s Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE M traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,735,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,681,841. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.38. Macy’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.54 and a twelve month high of $22.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 573.67 and a beta of 2.18.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 0.05%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.1737 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,300.00%.

In other Macy’s news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,147 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $457,827.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 348,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,598,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Antony Spring sold 18,981 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $359,879.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,067,344.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,147 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $457,827.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 348,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,598,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,464 shares of company stock worth $824,081 in the last quarter. 2.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macy’s

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth $62,529,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,398,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,456,000 after buying an additional 1,685,986 shares during the last quarter. Crestline Management LP bought a new position in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,192,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,372,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 1,044.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 906,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,331,000 after acquiring an additional 827,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

