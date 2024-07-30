Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Progressive (PGR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Progressive (NYSE: PGR) in the last few weeks:

7/18/2024 – Progressive had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $235.00 to $239.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/17/2024 – Progressive was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $245.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $210.00.

7/17/2024 – Progressive had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $232.00 to $225.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/17/2024 – Progressive had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $256.00 to $257.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/17/2024 – Progressive had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. They now have a $235.00 price target on the stock.

7/17/2024 – Progressive had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $276.00 to $293.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/11/2024 – Progressive had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $239.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/11/2024 – Progressive had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $281.00 to $276.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/26/2024 – Progressive had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. They now have a $235.00 price target on the stock.

6/17/2024 – Progressive had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $243.00 to $254.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/17/2024 – Progressive had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $235.00 price target on the stock.

6/17/2024 – Progressive had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $230.00 to $232.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/10/2024 – Progressive had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $256.00 to $255.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

PGR stock traded up $2.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $215.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,595,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,583,818. The business has a 50 day moving average of $210.51 and a 200 day moving average of $201.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $126.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $124.06 and a 52 week high of $229.00.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.61. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $17.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.09%.

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total transaction of $9,281,827.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 517,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,665,641.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $2,546,584.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 312,958 shares in the company, valued at $63,978,003.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total transaction of $9,281,827.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,665,641.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,168 shares of company stock worth $22,937,984. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 79,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Progressive by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at $434,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

