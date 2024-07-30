Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Bought by Econ Financial Services Corp

Econ Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 458.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,305 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 40,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,384,000 after purchasing an additional 22,615 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 14,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 7,864 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 545,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,083,000 after purchasing an additional 47,327 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RSP stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $169.97. The stock had a trading volume of 5,724,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,209,181. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $133.34 and a 1-year high of $172.38. The firm has a market cap of $56.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.87 and its 200-day moving average is $163.60.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

