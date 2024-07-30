Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Down 0.4%

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) dropped 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $461.50 and last traded at $462.06. Approximately 7,925,293 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 40,109,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $463.90.
Invesco QQQ Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $474.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $448.35.
Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a $0.7615 dividend. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th.
Invesco QQQ Company Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
