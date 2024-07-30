Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Down 0.4%

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) dropped 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $461.50 and last traded at $462.06. Approximately 7,925,293 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 40,109,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $463.90.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $474.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $448.35.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a $0.7615 dividend. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco QQQ

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 800.0% in the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

