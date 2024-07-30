Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the June 30th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 216,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,234,000 after buying an additional 6,530 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 117,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 449,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,168,000 after purchasing an additional 20,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 59.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 370,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,801,000 after purchasing an additional 138,313 shares during the period.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PFM traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.18. 20,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,690. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.65 million, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.91. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $35.18 and a 1 year high of $44.74.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.1922 per share. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

