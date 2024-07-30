Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the June 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Intrum AB (publ) Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of Intrum AB (publ) stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $4.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,519. Intrum AB has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $8.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.28.
About Intrum AB (publ)
