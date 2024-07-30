Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSF) Short Interest Up 12.9% in July

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the June 30th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 35.0 days.

Intertek Group Price Performance

Shares of Intertek Group stock traded up $3.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.75. 592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494. Intertek Group has a 12-month low of $45.55 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.95.

About Intertek Group

Intertek Group plc engages in the provision of quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Consumer Products, Corporate Assurance, Health and Safety, Industry and Infrastructure, and World of Energy.

