Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSF) Short Interest Up 12.9% in July

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the June 30th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 35.0 days.
Intertek Group Price Performance
Shares of Intertek Group stock traded up $3.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.75. 592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494. Intertek Group has a 12-month low of $45.55 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.95.
About Intertek Group
