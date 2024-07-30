Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) were down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.51 and last traded at $30.56. Approximately 7,178,552 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 47,578,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.83.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.65.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.61 and its 200-day moving average is $37.24. The firm has a market cap of $128.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,424,202,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Intel by 543.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,384,507 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,878,572,000 after purchasing an additional 31,575,084 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Intel by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 112,093,582 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,951,174,000 after purchasing an additional 15,475,631 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Intel by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,074,760 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $807,757,000 after purchasing an additional 8,140,835 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Intel by 44.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,556,234 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $952,139,000 after buying an additional 6,673,086 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

