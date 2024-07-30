Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Price Target Increased to C$2.75 by Analysts at Raymond James

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 120.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Integra Resources from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Ventum Financial decreased their target price on Integra Resources from C$3.05 to C$3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Shares of CVE ITR traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.25. The company had a trading volume of 134,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,589. Integra Resources has a one year low of C$0.86 and a one year high of C$1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.28 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.15. The stock has a market cap of C$110.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.30.

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C($0.04). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Integra Resources will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

