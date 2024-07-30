Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The life sciences company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $418.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:IART traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.13. The stock had a trading volume of 791,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,136. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.68. Integra LifeSciences has a one year low of $22.36 and a one year high of $46.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.65.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, Chairman Stuart Essig purchased 52,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.49 per share, with a total value of $1,499,742.09. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 487,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,900,897.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Integra LifeSciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $42.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut Integra LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.88.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

