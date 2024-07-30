Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the life sciences company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 37.09% from the company’s previous close.

IART has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer lowered Integra LifeSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $42.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup lowered Integra LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Integra LifeSciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Shares of IART stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.53. 980,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,136. Integra LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $22.36 and a fifty-two week high of $46.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.06, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.11.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The life sciences company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $418.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.07 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Stuart Essig purchased 52,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,742.09. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 487,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,900,897.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 37.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,918,981 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $209,828,000 after buying an additional 1,621,655 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,834,604 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $123,447,000 after buying an additional 120,410 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 10.3% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,687,972 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $95,289,000 after buying an additional 252,015 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,615,112 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $70,340,000 after purchasing an additional 63,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Avenue Partners LP raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 1,042,156 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,386,000 after purchasing an additional 77,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

