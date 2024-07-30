Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) PT Raised to C$250.00 at Cormark

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Free Report) had its price target increased by Cormark from C$243.00 to C$250.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$247.00 to C$261.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$264.00 to C$272.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$247.00 to C$260.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$250.00 to C$258.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$242.00 to C$241.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intact Financial currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$250.18.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Intact Financial

Intact Financial Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of TSE:IFC opened at C$242.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.83. Intact Financial has a 12-month low of C$188.22 and a 12-month high of C$245.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$230.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$224.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$43.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.53.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.43 by C$0.20. Intact Financial had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The business had revenue of C$7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.33 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Intact Financial will post 14.6728435 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intact Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 56.21%.

Insider Transactions at Intact Financial

In other news, Senior Officer Frédéric Cotnoir sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$228.12, for a total transaction of C$501,861.80. In other news, Senior Officer Louis Gagnon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$229.56, for a total transaction of C$2,295,607.00. Also, Senior Officer Frédéric Cotnoir sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$228.12, for a total transaction of C$501,861.80. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,500 shares of company stock worth $7,377,706. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intact Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.