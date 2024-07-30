inSure DeFi (SURE) Price Hits $0.0046

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded 216.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. One inSure DeFi token can currently be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. inSure DeFi has a market capitalization of $122.03 million and approximately $520,377.27 worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, inSure DeFi has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00010073 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00009018 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66,477.15 or 1.00028160 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000973 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00011459 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00006948 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.72 or 0.00071807 BTC.

inSure DeFi Profile

inSure DeFi (SURE) is a token. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 tokens. inSure DeFi’s official website is insuretoken.net. The Reddit community for inSure DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/insuredefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @insuretoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for inSure DeFi is insureteam.medium.com.

Buying and Selling inSure DeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “inSure DeFi (SURE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. inSure DeFi has a current supply of 88,000,000,000 with 26,790,063,174.642704 in circulation. The last known price of inSure DeFi is 0.00458056 USD and is up 1.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $493,559.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://insuretoken.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as inSure DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade inSure DeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy inSure DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

