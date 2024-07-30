Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVP) Short Interest Update

Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 462,800 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the June 30th total of 376,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 54.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, major shareholder Ahmed Alomari sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $497,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Inspire Veterinary Partners stock traded up $1.01 on Tuesday, reaching $7.40. The stock had a trading volume of 863,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.86, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.68. Inspire Veterinary Partners has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $410.00.

Inspire Veterinary Partners ( NASDAQ:IVP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($8.97) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.83 million during the quarter.

Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc owns and operates veterinary hospitals in the United States. The company specializes in small animal general practice hospitals, which serve companion pets, canine, and feline breeds, including equine care. Its hospitals provide preventive care for companion animals consisting of annual health exams and parasite control; dental health; nutrition and body condition counseling; neurological examinations; radiology; bloodwork; and skin and coat health, and other breed specific preventive care services.

