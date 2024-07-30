Insider Selling: Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) EVP Sells 1,413 Shares of Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total value of $619,741.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,931.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Robert Desantis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 29th, Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.60, for a total transaction of $167,921.60.

On Monday, June 10th, Robert Desantis sold 239 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total transaction of $99,567.40.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Robert Desantis sold 584 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.41, for a total transaction of $236,175.44.

On Friday, May 10th, Robert Desantis sold 239 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total value of $92,146.45.

On Monday, May 13th, Robert Desantis sold 284 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.16, for a total transaction of $110,521.44.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ ISRG traded down $10.97 on Tuesday, reaching $432.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,501,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,536. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $254.85 and a twelve month high of $468.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $428.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $399.37. The stock has a market cap of $153.48 billion, a PE ratio of 78.33, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ISRG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $451.00 to $459.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

