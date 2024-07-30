Insider Selling: Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) VP Sells 90,000 Shares of Stock

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) VP Lance E. D’amico sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $5,818,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,323,010. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:APH traded down $1.45 on Tuesday, reaching $61.94. The company had a trading volume of 8,006,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,509,657. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.77. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $39.34 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APH. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 228.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 110,298 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,934,000 after acquiring an additional 76,724 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth $3,589,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 38,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 14,843 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Amphenol by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,180,261 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $315,259,000 after purchasing an additional 73,662 shares during the period. Finally, Fortune Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,071,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on APH shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Amphenol from $45.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Amphenol to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $74.50 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.50 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.35.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

