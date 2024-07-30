INmune Bio (INMB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter. INmune Bio had a negative return on equity of 86.16% and a negative net margin of 26,333.59%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

Get INmune Bio alerts:

INmune Bio Stock Performance

Shares of INmune Bio stock traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $7.90. The stock had a trading volume of 83,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,929. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.53. INmune Bio has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74. The stock has a market cap of $156.28 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.93.

Insider Transactions at INmune Bio

About INmune Bio

In other news, Director Scott Juda acquired 5,000 shares of INmune Bio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.27 per share, for a total transaction of $36,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 71,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,553.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 35.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Free Report)

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, focuses on developing drugs to reprogram the patients innate immune system to treat disease in the United States. It intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for INmune Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INmune Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.