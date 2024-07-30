Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Infosys from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a negative rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America raised Infosys from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. HSBC reissued a hold rating and set a $20.10 target price on shares of Infosys in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Macquarie raised Infosys from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.27.

Infosys Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:INFY opened at $22.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.98. Infosys has a twelve month low of $16.04 and a twelve month high of $22.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.75.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 17.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Infosys will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.2035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.16%.

Institutional Trading of Infosys

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,209,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,342,000 after purchasing an additional 884,833 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Infosys by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 18,459,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,294,000 after buying an additional 1,031,371 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in Infosys by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 16,591,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,484,000 after buying an additional 699,641 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Infosys by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,143,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,327,000 after buying an additional 180,888 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Infosys by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,719,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,508,000 after buying an additional 1,150,885 shares during the period. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

