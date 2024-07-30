Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Short Interest Update

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,070,000 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the June 30th total of 52,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.1 days.

Shares of INFN stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,132,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,971,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.59 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.33. Infinera has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $6.62.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $306.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.73 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 27.68%. Equities analysts expect that Infinera will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INFN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Infinera in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Infinera in a research report on Friday, June 28th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Infinera from $5.40 to $6.65 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Infinera presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.55.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Infinera by 9.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 829,261 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 70,450 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Infinera by 249.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,276,876 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,776,000 after purchasing an additional 911,293 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Infinera during the second quarter worth $666,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Infinera during the first quarter worth $291,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Infinera by 4.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 148,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares during the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

