Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Independence Contract Drilling Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ICD opened at $1.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 4.94. Independence Contract Drilling has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $3.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $46.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.64 million. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 11.44% and a negative net margin of 24.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Independence Contract Drilling will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. ( NYSE:ICD Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.10% of Independence Contract Drilling at the end of the most recent reporting period. 29.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. It operates a fleet of pad-optimal and superspec AC powered rigs in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

