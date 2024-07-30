Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Independence Contract Drilling Stock Down 4.4 %
Shares of NYSE:ICD opened at $1.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 4.94. Independence Contract Drilling has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $3.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.
Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $46.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.64 million. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 11.44% and a negative net margin of 24.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Independence Contract Drilling will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Independence Contract Drilling
Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. It operates a fleet of pad-optimal and superspec AC powered rigs in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
