Immix Biopharma’s (IMMX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Immix Biopharma Stock Down 5.8 %

IMMX stock opened at $2.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.76. The firm has a market cap of $55.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.17. Immix Biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $7.75.

Get Immix Biopharma alerts:

Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Equities analysts predict that Immix Biopharma will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Immix Biopharma

About Immix Biopharma

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Immix Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $690,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Immix Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Immix Biopharma by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 34,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Immix Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Immix Biopharma by 89.0% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. 11.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Immix Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing tissue-specific therapeutics in oncology and inflammation in the United States and Australia. The company is developing IMX-110 that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma and solid tumors; IMX-111, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of colorectal cancers; and IMX-120, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and severe Crohn's disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Immix Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immix Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.