Immix Biopharma’s (IMMX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.00 price objective on the stock.
Immix Biopharma Stock Down 5.8 %
IMMX stock opened at $2.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.76. The firm has a market cap of $55.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.17. Immix Biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $7.75.
Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Equities analysts predict that Immix Biopharma will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.
Immix Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing tissue-specific therapeutics in oncology and inflammation in the United States and Australia. The company is developing IMX-110 that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma and solid tumors; IMX-111, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of colorectal cancers; and IMX-120, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and severe Crohn's disease.
