Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.30-10.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 10.300-10.400 EPS.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE ITW traded down $3.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $245.02. The stock had a trading volume of 958,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,286. Illinois Tool Works has a 12 month low of $217.50 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $73.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $240.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.25.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 97.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ITW shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $305.00 to $283.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $230.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised Illinois Tool Works from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $267.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $253.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $238.82 per share, for a total transaction of $185,085.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,018,062.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

