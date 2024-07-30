IES (IESC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 2nd.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $705.80 million during the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 5.27%.

IES Price Performance

IES stock traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.13. 41,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,636. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.36. IES has a 12-month low of $56.08 and a 12-month high of $184.38.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 3,251 shares of IES stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $521,785.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,406,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,830,758,337. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 3,251 shares of IES stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $521,785.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,406,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,830,758,337. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $3,329,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,184,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,597,657.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 133,757 shares of company stock valued at $18,360,416 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 59.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised IES from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About IES

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

