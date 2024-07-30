IES (IESC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 2nd.
IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $705.80 million during the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 5.27%.
IES Price Performance
IES stock traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.13. 41,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,636. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.36. IES has a 12-month low of $56.08 and a 12-month high of $184.38.
Insider Activity
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com raised IES from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
View Our Latest Research Report on IESC
About IES
IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than IES
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- AbbVie Analysts Lead the Stock Higher as Humira Worries Recede
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Harley-Davidson Stock Revs Up With Billion Dollar Buyback Program
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Cruise Line Stock Sinks Despite Beating EPS and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.