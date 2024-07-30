Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,200 shares, a growth of 49.3% from the June 30th total of 99,900 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Idaho Strategic Resources Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of IDR traded down €0.34 ($0.37) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €10.58 ($11.50). The company had a trading volume of 85,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,324. Idaho Strategic Resources has a 1-year low of €4.48 ($4.87) and a 1-year high of €11.81 ($12.84). The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $134.79 million, a P/E ratio of 42.20 and a beta of 0.78.

Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported €0.17 ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.06 ($0.07) by €0.11 ($0.12). The business had revenue of €5.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €4.90 million. Idaho Strategic Resources had a net margin of 20.16% and a return on equity of 15.71%. Equities research analysts predict that Idaho Strategic Resources will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Idaho Strategic Resources from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

In related news, VP Grant A. Brackebusch sold 6,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of €10.03 ($10.90), for a total transaction of €60,962.34 ($66,263.41). Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 125,878 shares in the company, valued at €1,262,556.34 ($1,372,343.85). The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Grant A. Brackebusch sold 3,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of €9.50 ($10.33), for a total transaction of €28,813.50 ($31,319.02). Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 128,923 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately €1,224,768.50 ($1,331,270.11). The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,337 shares of company stock worth $1,304,362 over the last quarter. 12.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Idaho Strategic Resources stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Free Report) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. owned 0.14% of Idaho Strategic Resources worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc, a resource-based company, engages in exploring for, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho. Its portfolio of mineral properties includes the Golden Chest Mine, a producing gold mine located in the Murray Gold Belt (MGB) of North Idaho; approximately 1,500 acres of patented mineral property and approximately 5,000 acres of nearby and adjacent un-patented mineral property located within the MGB; rare earth element projects located in the Idaho REE-Th Belt near Salmon, Idaho; and early-stage exploration properties in Central Idaho.

