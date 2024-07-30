IDACORP (IDA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect IDACORP to post earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter. IDACORP has set its FY24 guidance at $5.25-5.45 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $448.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.21 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 14.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect IDACORP to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of IDACORP stock traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $97.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,602. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.68. IDACORP has a 52 week low of $86.43 and a 52 week high of $103.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. IDACORP’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other IDACORP news, VP James Bo D. Hanchey sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total transaction of $142,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,898.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on IDA shares. StockNews.com raised IDACORP to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on IDACORP from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on IDACORP from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on IDACORP from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDACORP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.40.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

