ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Given New $383.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $367.00 to $383.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ICLR. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $349.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $367.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ICON Public in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a buy rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $346.00 price objective on shares of ICON Public in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ICON Public currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $352.56.

Get ICON Public alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ICLR

ICON Public Stock Performance

NASDAQ ICLR opened at $329.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $309.74. ICON Public has a 12-month low of $221.20 and a 12-month high of $347.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.06, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.23.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. ICON Public had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. ICON Public’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ICON Public will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICON Public

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLR. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in ICON Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in ICON Public by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 105 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in ICON Public in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in ICON Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in ICON Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICON Public Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.