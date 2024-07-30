Ian Bull Buys 1,000 Shares of Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Stock

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Free Report) insider Ian Bull bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,936 ($50.63) per share, with a total value of £39,360 ($50,630.31).

Shares of LON:CRDA traded down GBX 129 ($1.66) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 3,975 ($51.13). The stock had a trading volume of 560,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,930. Croda International Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 3,847 ($49.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,944 ($76.46). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,195.26 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,568.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.99, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 3,250.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 47 ($0.60) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8,934.43%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Croda International from GBX 4,400 ($56.60) to GBX 4,200 ($54.03) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,300 ($68.18) target price on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Croda International Plc engages in the consumer care, life science, and industrial specialty businesses in in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers speciality and active ingredients across beauty care, beauty actives, and home care products, as well as fragrances and flavours.

