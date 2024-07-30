iA Financial (IAG) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect iA Financial to post earnings of C$2.58 per share for the quarter.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.38 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$1.60 billion during the quarter. iA Financial had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 9.25%.

iA Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TSE IAG traded up C$1.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$92.20. The company had a trading volume of 62,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,233. The stock has a market cap of C$9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$88.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$87.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.17, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 0.17. iA Financial has a 12 month low of C$77.61 and a 12 month high of C$94.25.

iA Financial Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. iA Financial’s payout ratio is 45.30%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IAG. Cormark boosted their price target on iA Financial from C$103.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$101.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TD Securities upped their target price on iA Financial from C$108.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. CIBC raised iA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$97.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$101.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$89.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other iA Financial news, Senior Officer Alain Bergeron sold 5,000 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$90.41, for a total transaction of C$452,070.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$45,207. In other news, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$91.42, for a total value of C$91,420.00. Also, Senior Officer Alain Bergeron sold 5,000 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$90.41, for a total value of C$452,070.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$45,207. Insiders sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock worth $2,850,331 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About iA Financial

iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.

Featured Articles

