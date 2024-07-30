Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.850-6.150 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion. Huron Consulting Group also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.85-$6.15 EPS.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of HURN stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $112.93. 249,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,960. Huron Consulting Group has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $115.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.44.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $355.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.80 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Research analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HURN. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Monday, July 1st. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Huron Consulting Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $130.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huron Consulting Group

In related news, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 34,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total transaction of $3,424,768.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,081 shares in the company, valued at $8,566,805.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $26,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,932. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 34,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total transaction of $3,424,768.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,566,805.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,172 shares of company stock worth $3,628,318. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

