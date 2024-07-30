Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Cut to “Neutral” at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird cut shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $15.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Argus upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.47.

HBAN opened at $15.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.06. Huntington Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.47 and a 200 day moving average of $13.33.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 14.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.86%.

In related news, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 5,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $86,090.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,167.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $499,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 265,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,021,690.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 5,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $86,090.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,899 shares in the company, valued at $987,167.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,932,719. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.9% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 12,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.5% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 30,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 157,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 63,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 20,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

