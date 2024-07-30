Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 16.200-16.500 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 16.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.7 billion-$5.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.9 billion. Hubbell also updated its FY24 guidance to $16.20-16.50 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on HUBB. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Hubbell from $435.00 to $397.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hubbell from $400.00 to $384.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $386.57.

Get Hubbell alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on HUBB

Hubbell Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUBB traded up $9.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $376.36. 474,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,851. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $378.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $379.62. The company has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Hubbell has a 12-month low of $248.37 and a 12-month high of $429.61.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.13. Hubbell had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.07 EPS. Hubbell’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Hubbell will post 16.33 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 36.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hubbell news, Director Neal J. Keating purchased 500 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $378.77 per share, with a total value of $189,385.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,246,437.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hubbell news, Director Neal J. Keating purchased 500 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $378.77 per share, with a total value of $189,385.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,246,437.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.34, for a total value of $779,402.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,004.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,232,139 in the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hubbell Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.