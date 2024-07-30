Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Hubbell updated its FY24 guidance to $16.20-16.50 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 16.200-16.500 EPS.
NYSE HUBB opened at $369.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $378.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $379.62. Hubbell has a 12 month low of $248.37 and a 12 month high of $429.61. The company has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.39%.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $400.00 to $384.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $435.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $386.57.
Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.
