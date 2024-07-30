Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.530-2.570 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.4 billion-$7.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.3 billion. Howmet Aerospace also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.53-2.57 EPS.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

HWM stock traded up $10.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.47. 3,564,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,207,965. The stock has a market cap of $38.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.46. Howmet Aerospace has a one year low of $42.94 and a one year high of $94.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.18.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.66%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research reiterated a sell rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Argus raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.76.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HWM

Insider Activity at Howmet Aerospace

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 32,614 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $2,748,055.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,687 shares in the company, valued at $18,342,306.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Howmet Aerospace

(Get Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.